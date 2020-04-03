|
|
Emery J. Kelemen
Dec 10, 1925 - Apr 2, 2020
Emery J. Kelemen, age 94, of Shelton, previously of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Theresa J. (Ambrose) Kelemen for 65 years passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Kelemen was born December 20, 1925 in Que Creek, Pennsylvania, son of the late Andrew and Mary (Kandala) Kelemen. Upon graduating from Somerset High School, Emery enlisted in the United States Navy as a cadet and was trained as a pilot, achieving the rank of Lieutenant and honorably discharged in 1947. After being discharged, he moved to Connecticut where he graduated from New Britain Teachers College with a bachelor's degree in Education. He was an industrial Arts teacher in the Bridgeport Public School System for 33 years, primarily at Warren Harding High School. He also earned a master's degree and 6th year Teaching Certificate from Fairfield University, and continued to serve in the Navy as a reservist for many years. Emery was exceptionally skilled in working with wood and various metals. Two of his creations were wooden cradles and brass wishing wells. An avid gardener, Emery won several awards for African violets and roses. He was a lifelong parishioner of Saint James Roman Catholic Church, Stratford and was exceptionally devoted to his family and was always eager to help in any way. Survivors include two beloved daughters, Juliann Janowski and her husband Richard of Trumbull and Ilona Repko and her husband John of Shelton; four grandchildren, Sarah Kuczynski and her husband Peter, Amy Ardito and her husband Edward, James Repko and his wife Katelyn and Gregory Repko and his wife Nicole; four great-grandchildren, Anna and Olivia Kuczynski, Emma Ardito and Jack Repko as well as several nieces and nephews. Emery was predeceased by his siblings, Helen Engels, Margaret Fazekas, Joseph Kelemen and Grace Kolesar. The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the staffs at Bridgeport Hospital and Wesley Heights Assisted Living in Shelton for their support and exceptional care. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Homes, 580 Long Hill Ave., Shelton, CT 06484. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 4, 2020