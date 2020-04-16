|
|
Emil "Bill" Martin
Emil "Bill" Martin, of Shelton, CT died peacefully in his sleep on April 10, 2020 in Florida where he happily spent his winters.
From 1963 to 1968, Bill served our country in the US Navy as a machine repairman 2nd class. He was proud of his service in Vietnam. He was a member in good standing King Hiram Lodge No. 12 Free Masons.
For more than 25 years Bill was a contractor and talented craftsman. He served as the Building Official for the town of Easton for 20 years, until retirement in 2015. He was dedicated to safety and proper building practices with a true enthusiasm for all construction.
Bill joined Scouting in 1951, at the age of seven stayed active for 68 years. He worked with his late wife Beverly in Scouting and together their impact on was immeasurable.
Bill has been recognized for his service with the Housatonic Council President's Award, District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver Award, Camp Alumni Award and James E. West Endowment Fellowship. A Brotherhood member in Paugassett Lodge 553. Bill was dedicated to Pack 3, Troop 3, Crew 33 and the Housatonic council. Most recently he was presented with the "3 for Life Award".
Bill was predeceased by his wife Beverly August Martin. He is the father of Michael A. Martin and wife Amy of Vermontville, NY, and has five grandchildren Wyatt, Morgan, Sadie, Tess, and Josie. Son of Emil and Jean Davis Martin. He is survived by brother Dale and wife Sybil of Derby, and sister Laura Martin Shea of Sheffield Lake, OH. Nephews John Shea and wife Heather of Seymour, CT. Martin Shea of North Ridgeville, OH. Niece Kim Shea of North Olmstead, OH. Great-nieces and nephews Tyler (LaToya), Hannah, Christopher, Katelyn, Daphne, and Connor.
Donations in Bill's memory can be made to Troop 3 Derby, B.S.A. Alumni, Friends and Family Fund, Checks can be mailed to B.S.A Troop 3, PO Box 8, Derby, CT. 06418 or online at https://www.valleyfoundation.org/About/NewsPublications/ViewArticle/tabid/96/Articled/123/Troop-3-Derby-BSA-Alumni-friends-Foundation-Fund.aspx
Memorial and funeral services will be held at a later date when we can all get together and truly celebrate Bill's Life.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020