Emilee Logan
Emilee Logan, 74, of Stratford, CT, passed away at Bridgeport Hospital on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born on April 13,1945 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to the late Leland and Marian Logan. The family moved to Denver, Colorado where Emilee revived her high school diploma and went on to graduate from the Barnes School of Commerce majoring in Secretarial Science. The Logan family then returned to Connecticut and settled in Stratford. Emilee's hobbies included gardening, music, ceramics and word puzzles. During Christmas Emilee enjoyed decorating her tree and keeping her home festive. Although stricken with multiple sclerosis as a young woman, Emilee maintained a positive outlook and served as a source of inspiration and strength to those who knew her. Eventually confined to a wheelchair, Emilee continued to live life with joy and courage. She will be deeply missed. Emilee is survived by her friends; Florence Hayes, Fred Berlin, and Terry Orlowski. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd, Fairfield on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery 23, Temple Court in Stratford. To light a candle or leave a condolence online go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2019