Emilia Rosa Rua
Emilia Rosa Rua, age 60, of Bridgeport, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Domingos Lopes Rua. Born in Pedrario, Vila Real, Montalegre, Portugal on June 7, 1959. She was the daughter of Antonio Goncalves Laberades and Engrasia Rosa Laberades. When not at work she enjoyed the comforts of home and taking care of her loving family. Most important was the love for her children, and the time she was able to spend with them throughout the years. Survivors include her loving children; Jonathan Rua and Melanie Rua, both of Bridgeport. Three sisters, Gracinda Rosa Laberades Esteves (Elido), Mari Rosa Laberades Bernardes, Etelvina Rosa Laberades all of Portugal. Sisters-in-law, Maria Castro (Antonio), Albina Esteves (Fernando), Laurinda Pinto (Manuel). Brothers-in-law, Joaquim Rua (Albina), Manuel Rua (Idalia), as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her secondary family, Maria Fernandes and Christina Tornifoglia (Renato). She was predeceased by her father, Antonio Goncalves Laberades and her brother-in-law, Antonio Bernardes. Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a private service will be conducted. Arrangements have been in trusted to Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2020