Emilio F. Speranzo aka Frank Derak passed to eternal rest in Florida at midnight on March 12, 2019 at the age of 81 years old. He was born and raised on the East Side of Bridgeport, and graduated from Harding High School, class of 1956. Emil went on to have a distinguished career in broadcasting as "Frank Derak" most notably at WICC in Bridgeport. Frank lived in Trumbull with his family until relocating to Florida in 2015. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years Helen Maureen, son Frank, daughter Kelly, her husband Carmelo Otero, two granddaughters Rachel and Sierra, a nephew Carl Stella Jr. as well as a large extended family. A Memorial Mass is being celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kissimmee, FL. "Frank Derak signing off."
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 14, 2019