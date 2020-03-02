Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilio Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilio Perez


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilio Perez Obituary
Rafael Emilio Fernandez Perez
Rafael Emilio Fernandez Perez, age 71, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Lourdes Lopez, passed away on February 20, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born on February 26, 1948 in Havana, Cuba, he was a son of the late Emilio Fernandez Constanzo and Dora M. Perez Robaina. Having earned his master's degree in Cuba, Rafael was a practicing lawyer for many years before moving to the Unites States six years ago. After arriving in the U.S., he was a machine operator for Seymour Sheridan. In addition to his beloved wife Lourdes, survivors include his children, Yohanis Fernandez Gonzales, Rafael Fernandez Gonzalez, Alicia Fernandez Manreza, Samira Fernandez and Samantha Fernandez Lopez, nine grandchildren; siblings, Dora Velez, Emilio Fernandez and his wife Soragel and Isabel Perez and her husband AJ, as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends can greet the family members at a memorial gathering celebrating Rafael's life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -