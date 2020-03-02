|
Rafael Emilio Fernandez Perez
Rafael Emilio Fernandez Perez, age 71, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Lourdes Lopez, passed away on February 20, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born on February 26, 1948 in Havana, Cuba, he was a son of the late Emilio Fernandez Constanzo and Dora M. Perez Robaina. Having earned his master's degree in Cuba, Rafael was a practicing lawyer for many years before moving to the Unites States six years ago. After arriving in the U.S., he was a machine operator for Seymour Sheridan. In addition to his beloved wife Lourdes, survivors include his children, Yohanis Fernandez Gonzales, Rafael Fernandez Gonzalez, Alicia Fernandez Manreza, Samira Fernandez and Samantha Fernandez Lopez, nine grandchildren; siblings, Dora Velez, Emilio Fernandez and his wife Soragel and Isabel Perez and her husband AJ, as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends can greet the family members at a memorial gathering celebrating Rafael's life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2020