Emily Anna Fritz Keller
On January 13, 2020, Emily Anna Fritz Keller went to her Glorious Home in Heaven to joyfully live forever with her Dear Father God, Loving Savior Jesus, her recently departed husband Cornelius, loving son Glenn, Mom Stella, Dad Stanley, brothers: Billy, Rudolph, Stanley, Artie and Johnny, and sisters: Wanda and Fabby.
Born on March 28, 1935, Emily is remembered by her siblings as a wonderful sister who was fun loving, very, very, fast, and a very helpful sister who was deeply devoted to their widowed mother.
Her children: Doreen, Glenn, Brenda, Beverly, Brian, Virginia, Pamela and Stephen, sons-in-law: Frank Riggott, Frank Piscatello, Mark Shamatovich, grandchildren Eric, Keith, Cassandra, Matthew, Domenic, Jennifer, George, Isabella, Sarah, Ally and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews all adored her.
As a mom she was trustworthy and loving with strong convictions. Beautiful inside as well as out. Her husband Cornelius always mentioned her intelligence as well. Her children speak of her dignified, affectionate and "cute, Angelgirl, Angel Baby, Darling Mommy" ways.
Sacrificing her own comforts, ambitions and needs to generously devote her life to protect, raise and care for her 8 children as well as helping to raise many of her grandchildren, her love and childlike faith in Christ helped her and her family get through countless trials and tribulations.
She loved being around her family, movies, going on vacations near the water, learning about the Bible and Praising God.
As a wonderful example of what it means to be a forgiving and loving Christian, Emily taught her children, grandchildren and family what bravery and devotion are. We will deeply miss her until we see her again in Heaven.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow at Mt. Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Avenue, Bridgeport. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 16, 2020