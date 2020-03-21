|
Emma (Chapdelaine) Gaulin
Emma (Chapdelaine) Gaulin, age 92, formerly of Trumbull, CT, passed away peacefully March 18, 2020. She was born in Worcester, MA to the late Oliver and Emma (Thibeault) Chapdelaine. Mrs. Gaulin was predeceased in 2017 by her beloved husband of 68 years, J.P. Roger Gaulin.
Emma was engaged in her church and community. She held offices in the PTA when her children were young, worked as a Jr. high school "lunch lady" (the nice one) when they were older. She served on Trumbull town committees and was always civically engaged. She was an active member of the Nichols United Methodist Church in her later years, which she greatly enjoyed.
Emma was very skilled at embroidery, cross stitch, knitting, crochet, and sewing, and made many professional-quality clothes in her early years. After retirement, Emma and Roger traveled the world together and shared many wonderful memories of those years.
She is survived by 4 devoted sons and 3 daughters-in-law David Gaulin, Russell and Pida (Kangyang) Gaulin, Curtis and Janet (Higgins) Gaulin and Douglas and Amy (Gannon) Gaulin; 9 cherished grandchildren Brynne, Errin, Bret, Joseph, Jennifer, Maxwell, Cameron, Leon and Nathan and her loving sister Phyllis Bleau and predeceased by her brother Oliver "Sonny" Chapdelaine
Emma will be remembered for her amazing generosity to all, her abiding love for her husband and family, and her disarming sense of humor.
Due to recent health concerns, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Nichols United Methodist Church, 35 Shelton Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2020