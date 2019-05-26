Connecticut Post Obituaries
Emma Gibbons


Emma T. Gibbons
Emma T. Gibbons, a longtime resident of Westport, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Emma was born in New York City in 1931. She was trained as a nurse at Kings County Hospital in New York and served as a nurse in Virginia, New York and Massachusetts as she raised her children with her husband Jack. She turned her gentle hand to gardening, volunteering at St. Luke's Catholic Church, caring for her children and grandchildren, and a leading role in Westport's "Oscarettes" circle of women friends. She is survived by her children: Patricia, Louise and Michael, and four grandchildren. A wake at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield is planned for Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Westport. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2019
