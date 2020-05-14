Emma Nora Lloyd Gilbert
Dec. 30, 1926 - May 11, 2020
Emma Nora Lloyd Gilbert, 93, of Milford, entered into eternal rest on May 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Gilbert. Emma leaves one brother, Franklin Lloyd, of Milford and was predeceased by her siblings Flora May Lloyd Main, Earl, Glenn, and George Lloyd. She was "Everyone's Favorite Aunt" to many nieces and nephews: Earl Lloyd (Bonnie) of Torrington, Virgil Lloyd (Jean) of Chester, Kathleen Lloyd of NY, Robert Main, Jr. (Darlene) of MD, Judith Doherty (Thomas) of Milford, Merrilee Main (Donald Gerarde) of Milford, Susan Gardiner (Bruce) of Stratford, Linda Main of Derby, Larry Lloyd (Jaime) of FL, Glenn Lloyd (Melody) of MO, Marilyn Wooten of AZ, and Laurie Marshall of NY. Emma will be remembered by a great many friends from Fairfield Grace Methodist Church and by her many co-workers, colleagues, and caregivers.
Emma was an intelligent and hard-working career woman who was one of the first people to work with computers in the 60's and 70's. Companies she worked for include IBM, Sikorsky, and Pepperidge Farm. Emma enjoyed travel and was very proud to have visited all 50 U.S. States. Emma was also known for her playfulness and sense of humor, but mostly she will be remembered for her selfless and genuine care and concern for others.
Burial will be private with a memorial service to be planned in the near future in order to fully celebrate Emma's wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605 or Fairfield Grace Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield, CT 06825. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.