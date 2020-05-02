Emma Lee Swinton Barnes

Mrs. Emma Lee Swinton Barnes, age 92, of Bridgeport, Connecticut entered a peaceful rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.

Emma was born in Timmonsville, SC on May 27, 1927, to the late Otis and Louise King Swinton. Being raised in Timmonsville, SC, she attended the school system and graduated from Brockington High School. She also accepted Christ at a young age and joined Bethlehem Baptist Church in Timmonsville, SC. After graduation, she migrated north to New York City and later to Danbury, CT, where she met and married West James Barnes. They settled in Bridgeport, CT and from this union, two daughters were born. The family worshipped at West End Tabernacle Church before finally settling at Mount Aery Baptist Church.

She was affectionately known as Mother Nature, Hun (short for Honey), Mama Sing or Money. She was full of life and illustrated what it means to "Love Thy Neighbor"! She opened her heart and home to so many loved ones and strangers alike. She was a well-known, strong woman who weathered the storms and never forgot her faith in the Lord.

She was a woman that enjoyed the simple life that came from being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend and confidant to many. Please don't be disheartened, remember that Mother Nature will always be around in spirit. God's Angel, "Emma Lee Swinton Barnes" is on duty!

She is survived by her devoted daughters: Elizabeth Ann Barnes; Edith S. Barnes; grandson, Elijah James Pettway; granddaughter, Ignatiusa' Joy Barnes; and a great-grandchild due in July, 2020; great-grandson, Kyree D. Pettway; two sisters, Beneatha (Samuel-deceased) Cummings; Edith (Rev. Matthew) McDonald; along with an abundance of family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, West James Barnes; stepdaughter, Frankie Harris; five brothers and two sisters; as well as her dear friends: Mrs. Sarah Jones, Ms. Mary "Blue" .

A Graveside Service of Celebration will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in the State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. Arrangements entrusted to George J. Peterson FH, 1041 Noble Ave., Bridgeport, CT.



