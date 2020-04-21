Connecticut Post Obituaries
Emma Vayan


1926 - 2020
Emma Vayan Obituary
Emma L. Vayan
Emma L. Vayan, wife of the late Robert Vayan, passed away from natural causes on April 19, 2020. Emma was born in Germany on August 1, 1926. She was a member of St. Stephen's Parish for over 65 years. Emma was one of the first Monroe Police dispatchers and also worked at Vitramon for many years. She was a member of the Monroe Senior Center where she loved bingo and Knit and Crochet.
Emma is survived by her daughter Mary Babycos (Bob) and her sons, Edmund G., William (Marylou) and John. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Edmund Jr. (Amy), Jennifer (Joe), Rachel (AJ), Katelyn, Jocelyn, Jonathan (Michelle), Steven, Heidi (Doug), Mariellen (Rich), Amy, Stacey and Mike as well as her great-grandchildren, Austin, Blake, Carter, Sierra, Levi, Summer, Dylan V., Kailey, Alyssia, Damien, Dylan S. and several nieces and nephews.
Emma was predeceased by her son, Robert, daughter-in-law, Kristine, sister-in-law, Catheryn, in-laws, George and Florence, brothers, Emil, Rudy, Otto and August, and sisters, Ann, Maria, Imgred and Paula.
Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2020
