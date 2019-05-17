|
Emmanuel Osei Ansong Omari
Emmanuel Osei Ansong Omari was born on March 9th, 1994 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and passed away on April 6th, 2019 in San Francisco, California.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Calvary St. George's Episcopal/ Anglican Church, 755 Clinton Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604.
Emmanuel attended Central High School in Bridgeport and the University of Connecticut in Storrs (UCONN).
At Central High School and at UCONN, Emmanuel excelled in intramurals and inter-collegiate sports. At Central High School, Emmanuel's sports awards and accomplishments included:
++Ranked one of the best thirty (30) football players in the State of Connecticut. Featured at MSG Varsity. ++Won Connecticut State Weightlifting Championships. ++ 570LB Squat (State Record).
+ +Connecticut Post: "Player to Watch". ++ "Minister of Defense".++ Enlisted in All- Fairfield County Team.++ Captain of Central High School football Team. ++ Captain of Central High School Lacrosse team. ++ won Most Valuable Athlete(Player)-MVP Volunteer Coach at Bridgeport Youth Lacrosse.++At UCONN, Emmanuel played football, lacrosse and rugby.
Emmanuel is survived by his parents, brother and several relatives in Ghana and abroad.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 17, 2019