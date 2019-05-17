Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emmanuel Omari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmanuel Osei Ansong Omari

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emmanuel Osei Ansong Omari Obituary
Emmanuel Osei Ansong Omari
Emmanuel Osei Ansong Omari was born on March 9th, 1994 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and passed away on April 6th, 2019 in San Francisco, California.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Calvary St. George's Episcopal/ Anglican Church, 755 Clinton Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604.
Emmanuel attended Central High School in Bridgeport and the University of Connecticut in Storrs (UCONN).
At Central High School and at UCONN, Emmanuel excelled in intramurals and inter-collegiate sports. At Central High School, Emmanuel's sports awards and accomplishments included:
++Ranked one of the best thirty (30) football players in the State of Connecticut. Featured at MSG Varsity. ++Won Connecticut State Weightlifting Championships. ++ 570LB Squat (State Record).
+ +Connecticut Post: "Player to Watch". ++ "Minister of Defense".++ Enlisted in All- Fairfield County Team.++ Captain of Central High School football Team. ++ Captain of Central High School Lacrosse team. ++ won Most Valuable Athlete(Player)-MVP Volunteer Coach at Bridgeport Youth Lacrosse.++At UCONN, Emmanuel played football, lacrosse and rugby.
Emmanuel is survived by his parents, brother and several relatives in Ghana and abroad.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.