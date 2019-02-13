Enrico J. Mastronardi, Jr. "Rick"

Enrico "Rick" J. Mastronardi, Jr., age 70, beloved husband of Kathleen Read Mastronardi of Trumbull, passed away suddenly, but surrounded by family, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Rick was born in Bridgeport on January 18, 1949 to Enrico and Lillian Vazzano Mastronardi, Sr. Rick was a member of the first graduating class at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull. He then went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Boston College and a Master's Degree from both Fairfield University and Southern CT State University. His career began as a teacher in the Bridgeport Public Schools, then transitioned to 35 years as the owner and proprietor of The Three Bears Restaurant in Westport, and finally returned to his ultimate calling as an assistant professor at Gateway Community College. Rick had a strong Faith and was an active parishioner of St. Theresa Church in Trumbull, where he served as the president of the Home School Association, a member of the Father's Club, a religious education teacher, and a Eucharistic Minister. He enjoyed good food, classic music, and close ball games; he seldom missed a practice or opportunity to coach; and his humble curiosity provided constant want for good books and even better conversation. But his greatest joy by far was being with family, especially imagining great new worlds with his grandkids, who will dearly miss their "old bean." Rick was a devoted husband to his wife of 47 years, Kate, and a proud father of his loving children, David Mastronardi of Trumbull, Carolyn Huminski and her husband Tim of Newtown, and Meghan Barucci and her husband Robert of Needham, MA. He is predeceased by his parents, Rex and Lillian, and his step-mother, Beatrice Vazzano. He is survived by his three brothers, Michael Mastronardi and his wife Bonnie of Yarmouth, ME, Joseph Mastronardi and his wife Marie of Glastonbury, and Robert Mastronardi and his wife Lili of Madison, and by his two sisters, Debra Pardales and her husband Scott of Madison, and Lisa Fitzgerald and her husband Brendan of Fairfax, VA. He will live on, in spirit and in stories, through his many nieces and nephews and his three cherished grandchildren, Brennen, Eliza and Hazel Huminski. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Contributions in Rick's memory may be made to St. Theresa Music Program (c/o the church) or St. Joseph High School, 2320 Huntington Tpke, Trumbull, CT 06611. To share condolences or stories, please visit us online at www.abriola.com.