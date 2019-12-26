|
Enrico Marini
Enrico Marini, age 69, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Linda Palmieri Marini, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born on November 17, 1950 in Torrice, Province of Frosinone, Italy, he was a son of the late Armando and Anna Fabrizi Marini. Enrico immigrated to the United States in 1973 and has been a Trumbull resident since 1980. Established in 1978, he was the owner and operator of M & F Auto Inc. along with Fernando Fabrizi and the late Loreto "Larry" Mallone. He was a member of the Circolo Sportivo Italo Americano Club, where he enjoyed the company of his friends. He had a passion for the game of soccer and was a player and avid Juventus fan; he also enjoyed teaching the game to his grandchildren. But above all things, he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He valued the time spent with family and the unconditional love he gave, and the memories created will always live in their hearts forever. Enrico will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his devoted wife of 40 years, Linda, survivors include his three devoted daughters, Lisa Marini of Easton, Anna White and her husband Daniel of Fairfield and Carla Psarofagis and her husband Georgios of Trumbull, four cherished grandchildren, Olivia, James and Maddie White and Lucas Psarofagis, a sister, Mafalda Colatosti and her husband Josef of France and sister-in-law Sylviane Marini of Torrice, Italy. He also leaves to cherish his memory his mother-in-law, Elena Palmieri, sisters-in-law, Maria Goings and her husband Richard of Milford, Rossana Palmieri of Bridgeport, special cousins Palmira Ianni of Shelton, Enzo Ianni and his wife Kathleen of Shelton, and Antonello Ianni of Shelton, his adored godchildren Daniella and Nicholas Ianni as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Mario Marini and father-in-law Carlo Palmieri. Funeral services will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 27, 2019