Enrico Marini
Enrico Marini, age 84, beloved husband of Teresa Viselli Marini, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home in Trumbull surrounded by his family. Son of the late Domenico and Palmira Fabrizi Marini, he was born in Torrice, Province of Frosinone, Italy, and lived in Caracas, Venezuela for a short time before immigrating to the United States in 1955. Enrico worked as a butcher alongside his brothers as co-owner of Roma Importing in Huntington before his retirement. He was a peaceful, loving man who enjoyed winemaking and spending time in his garden. He always loved a good conversation about his beloved Italian heritage and recounting stories of his childhood. Enrico was happiest when he was surrounded by his family and friends sharing a homecooked meal especially a ribeye steak or a bowl of soup. He loved his family unconditionally and his many words of wisdom, incredible work ethic, and sense of humor will always be remembered by those who knew him. In addition to Teresa, his wife of 59 years, survivors include two sons, Vinny Marini of Trumbull, John Marini and his wife Lucy of Monroe; and daughter, Diana Sullivan and her husband Mark of Bethany. He leaves behind three granddaughters that he lovingly referred to as his "princesses:" Krystyna Baumann (and her husband Anthony), Tiffany Marini and Morgan Sullivan, and a great grandson, Lucas Baumann. He is also survived by two brothers, Gino Marini and his wife Soccorsa of Trumbull, and Lino Marini and his wife Mafalda of Weston; three sisters, Sister Teresa Marini of Montreal, Canada, Adina Mallone and her husband Gino of Trumbull, Lina Colatosti and her husband Rafael of France; a sister-in-law, Jean Testani and her husband Fausto of Trumbull; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Vincenzina Ianni and her husband Sebastiano, and brother-in-law, Michael Viselli. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Home Instead Senior Care and Masonicare for their assistance and time spent providing comfort to Enrico. Due to current conditions, friends are invited to meet directly at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Face masks are required at all times for both church and cemetery. To offer an online condolence or share memories of Enrico, please visit www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
