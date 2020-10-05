Enrique Maldonado

Enrique J. Maldonado
Enrique Joseph Maldonado, age 71, of Bridgeport, passed away October 4, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Maldonado was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Enrique and Dorothy Maldonado. He retired from Cytec Industries after many years of service. A Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Navy, he was stationed on the U.S.S. New Jersey. He loved to travel, was involved with craft shows and wrote poetry.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise (Chaves) Maldonado; his daughter Tracy and her husband Christopher Shulick, his son Patrick and his wife Christine LaPiccirella; three grandchildren Carley Arsenault, Brendan Arsenault and Britteny LaPiccirella and one great-grandchild Harper Eve Korsko. He is also survived by his niece Stepanie and her husband Carlos Esteves and their family, and several other nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Our Lady of Grace Church, Second Hill Lane Stratford. Interment will be private. Friends may attend a walk through wake on Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Masks are required at church and at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House (www.rmhc.org
). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
.