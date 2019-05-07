Eric R. Gabrielson

Eric R. Gabrielson of Trumbull, 54, beloved husband of Lynda (Savo Wyckoff) Gabrielson, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Norwalk on April 23, 1965 to the late Peter and Elaine Belmont Gabrielson, he was a longtime Trumbull resident. Eric graduated Trumbull High School in 1983 and went on to begin his career in the pool industry. He started his own business in pool installation, repairs, and maintenance, then became Raypak District Sales Manager for 12 years. As a devoted family man, he was constantly involved with his children, especially following and coaching Matthew through Boy Scouts and various sports. He always strove to do the best to provide for his entire family by cooking dinner, acting as the all-around "house-elf," and being a go-to handyman for family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife Lynda (Lyn) of 18 years, survivors include loving children, Matthew Eric Gabrielson and Jillian and Robin Wyckoff; two brothers, Scott and Peter Gabrielson; and three nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Mark Gabrielson. Friends may greet the family at a memorial gathering on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Words of remembrance will be shared at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a scholarship fund for his son Matthew through the funeral home. Checks may be made payable to Lynda. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary