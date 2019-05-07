Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Gabrielson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Gabrielson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eric Gabrielson Obituary
Eric R. Gabrielson
Eric R. Gabrielson of Trumbull, 54, beloved husband of Lynda (Savo Wyckoff) Gabrielson, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Norwalk on April 23, 1965 to the late Peter and Elaine Belmont Gabrielson, he was a longtime Trumbull resident. Eric graduated Trumbull High School in 1983 and went on to begin his career in the pool industry. He started his own business in pool installation, repairs, and maintenance, then became Raypak District Sales Manager for 12 years. As a devoted family man, he was constantly involved with his children, especially following and coaching Matthew through Boy Scouts and various sports. He always strove to do the best to provide for his entire family by cooking dinner, acting as the all-around "house-elf," and being a go-to handyman for family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife Lynda (Lyn) of 18 years, survivors include loving children, Matthew Eric Gabrielson and Jillian and Robin Wyckoff; two brothers, Scott and Peter Gabrielson; and three nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Mark Gabrielson. Friends may greet the family at a memorial gathering on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Words of remembrance will be shared at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a scholarship fund for his son Matthew through the funeral home. Checks may be made payable to Lynda. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now