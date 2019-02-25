Eric Hampton

Eric L. Hampton of Stratford entered into eternal rest on Feburary 18, 2019. Born on December 2, 1950, Eric Leif "The Hamp" Hampton was one of nine children born to the late Adolphus Sherman Hampton Sr. and Rosa Lee Hampton in Stamford, Connecticut. Eric married Carol Evangeline Carr in 1981 and from that union came Ashley Carr Hampton, born in 1983.

Eric was proud to be "born, bred and reared" from Stamford, and during his athletic career at the then Rippowam High School he won countless track meets and was a medal-winning sprinter. He would spend the summers of his youth caddying at Rockrimmon Country club where his love for both golf and appreciation of business cultivated. He attended the HBCU Dillard University in New Orleans, LA and then ultimately graduated from the University of Connecticut, where he met the love of his life and best friend, Carol.

Eric launched his financial career as a manager at People's Bank. He earned his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the University of New Haven and spent the majority of his professional career as an Economic Development Agent for the State of Connecticut until his retirement. He then was appointed by the mayor to serve on the Town of Stratford Redevelopment Agency. He believed that dedication and advice to family-owned businesses were an important part of our community and over the span of his career helped countless local businesses flourish and prosper. He was a devoted family man and spent nearly all of his time with his wife, daughter, and extended family.

Eric had a profound appreciation for the earth and spent his free time gardening; he called it "my version of therapy." He was literally a man of many hats and enjoyed procuring different kinds of hats that he would model for his wife around the house – his gardening hat, his Daytona car racing hat, his photography hat, his landscaping hat, and of course, the fancy hat he would wear when traveling to the shore or attending a local jazz festival. His love for music was born from his familial upbringing and he made sure to have music playing at every opportunity – he called it "ambiance."

Eric went home to be with his Lord on February 18, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Carol Hampton; his daughter, Ashley Hampton; sister, Jean Woods; two brothers, Adolphus Hampton Jr., Sheldon Hampton; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents as well as sisters Joan, Sheila, Cheryl, Saundra, and brother Drexcel.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Baptist Church located at 210 Congress Street, Bridgeport, CT. Arrangements are provided by Baker-Isaac Funeral Services. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 25, 2019