Eric S. Zeiner
Eric Scott Zeiner, 37 years old, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Eric started out life in Stratford, CT, the son of Paul and Janet Sepso Zeiner. While living in Stratford, Eric attended Ripton School in Shelton, until he was 21. The School helped Eric to interact with the world he lived in. He spent the last 9 years at Probus House, in Bridgeport, part of the Kennedy Center. Eric was disabled, but truly, he was a gentle giant, a gift to his family, and forever engaged in the mind of a child. He loved to sing with Raffi on his iPod, go bowling with friends, swim in Uncle Rogers pool, and he truly believed that every piece of cake deserved a candle and a Happy Birthday song – which he sang with all his heart. Eric was predeceased by his Mother, Janet Sepso Zeiner, and his grandparents, Andrew and Margaret Sepso, and Ken and Ethel Zeiner. Eric is survived by his father, Paul Zeiner, his uncle Roger Sepso, aunt Linda Sepso, his aunt Judith Zeiner Pottorff and uncle James Pottorff. He was also survived by his cousins, Michael Sepso, (Chloe Flower), Alycia Sepso Graham, (Bryan Graham) and their daughters, Madelynn and Hayden Graham, Matthew Pottorff, Katherine Pottorff Post (Chris) and Cari Pottorff. In addition to his family, Eric is survived by his "second " family, his friends at Probus House and especially Tangela Dunbar and the Staff. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4th, at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Probus House, c/o the Kennedy Center, 569 Edison Road, Trumbull CT 06611. Following Covid-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required at the service. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com