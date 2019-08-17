Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Poulsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik Poulsen


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erik Poulsen Obituary
Erik Poulsen
Erik Poulsen, age 90, of Goshen, beloved husband of Dorothy Nitsche Poulsen for 67 years, died Friday, August 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Erik was born in Bridgeport on January 2, 1929 to the late Paul and Pauline Saaybe Poulsen. He was a proud US Navy Veteran who served during WWII. Survivors include his children: Jim Poulsen of Goshen and Susan Ohls (Ronald) of Lakeview, OR, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Co, PO Box 193, Goshen, CT 06756 or to the Goshen Land Trust, Inc. Po Box 501, Goshen, CT. Services will be private. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now