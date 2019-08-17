|
|
Erik Poulsen
Erik Poulsen, age 90, of Goshen, beloved husband of Dorothy Nitsche Poulsen for 67 years, died Friday, August 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Erik was born in Bridgeport on January 2, 1929 to the late Paul and Pauline Saaybe Poulsen. He was a proud US Navy Veteran who served during WWII. Survivors include his children: Jim Poulsen of Goshen and Susan Ohls (Ronald) of Lakeview, OR, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Co, PO Box 193, Goshen, CT 06756 or to the Goshen Land Trust, Inc. Po Box 501, Goshen, CT. Services will be private. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 19, 2019