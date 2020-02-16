|
|
Erika Matthews
Feb 15, 1929 - Feb 14, 2020
Erika (Konigseder) Matthews, age 90, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Raymond Matthews, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020. Erika was born February 15, 1929 in Nuremberg, Germany, daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Konigseder. Erika met her husband Raymond of 48 years at the end of World War II in Germany and left her home and country at the young age of 19 to start a new life with her husband in the United States. She was a retired inspector for Remington Arms and was known affectionately as "Oma" by her family and friends. She was fortunate enough to be a big part of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives. Family was everything to her and was their caregiver when they were young and spent many happy times with them. She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Halpin and her husband Frank and Diane Kozieradzki and her husband Richard; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a much-loved niece in Germany, Petra Hanf. Erika will be sadly missed by all. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her longtime friend and companion, Fred Woods of Stratford. May she rest in peace until we meet again. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service celebrated by Deacon John Piatak on Friday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. by meeting directly in the Mountain Grove Cemetery Chapel, 2675 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with her family Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, stjude.org. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2020