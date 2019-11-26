|
Erin Elizabeth Hmurcik
Erin Elizabeth Hmurcik, age 61 of Ansonia passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Yale- Haven Hospital. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Patricia Murphy Leahy. Erin graduated from Central High School and worked for many years as a waitress in area restaurants including the New Colony Diner, Artan's Pizza, and the Algonquin Club. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could brighten any room with her laughter. Erin was a loving and giving mother and grandmother. Although she faced many struggles in her life, she was a generous and spiritual person who never lost her sense of the joy of life. Erin was predeceased by her sister, Susan Wilson, her loving Grandmother Mildred "Nan" Murphy, and her two husbands, Bob Hmurcik and George Massaro. She is survived by her children, Matthew and Chelsea, of Ansonia, her brother, Michael Leahy and his wife, Pat of Shelton, and her grandchildren, Aiden and Conner. The family would like to thank the staff of the Medical ICU of Yale New Haven Hospital for the kind and compassionate care that Erin received in her final weeks. Friends are invited to greet her family on Saturday, November 30th from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. in the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennesy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2019