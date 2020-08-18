Erminia Ricci
Erminia (Iona) Ricci, 90, of Trumbull, died peacefully in her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Trevi nel Lazio, Frosinone, Italy, youngest daughter of the late Vincenzo and Elvira (San Germano) Iona. Erminia married Amerigo Ricci, 67 years ago in Italy. As a young mother, she and her infant son, Vincenzo, traveled on the renowned ship, The Andrea Doria in 1954, to join her husband who had gone on ahead to New York, and the family settled in Bronx, New York to raise their family. The following year, she gave birth to twin boys, Angelo and Peter. In later years, the family purchased a multi-family home in Mount Vernon, NY and years later she and her husband moved to Stamford, CT, then to Trumbull. Erminia was a life-long homemaker who loved to cook and bake delicious meals and treats for her family, including her husband's favorite, homemade pasta. She also enjoyed reading Italian mystery books, planting flowers, vegetables and fruit trees in her garden, caring for pet dogs , attending Mass, and spending time with her family. She was a devout Catholic with a deep faith in God and Jesus. In addition to her loving husband, Erminia is survived by her beloved sons, Angelo and his wife, Donna, of Trumbull, and Peter and his wife, Camille, of Westtown, NY, eight beautiful grandchildren, Christine Schiavone, Jennifer Loris, Amanda Barra, Rachele Ricci, Michael Ricci, Jeremy Ricci, Vincent Ricci, and Ryan Ricci, as well as having been blessed with eight precious great-grandchildren, Gianna, Joseph, Dylan, Brienna, Carrina, Alexis, Isabella, and Vivian. She is predeceased by her parents, siblings, Ada and Umberto Iona and her son Vincenzo and his wife, Ersilia. The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude for the special care provided by caregiver, Dora during recent months. They also thank Hospice of CT personnel and Fathers Gannon and Flynn for their spiritual support. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am directly in St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Face masks are required. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 83105 or the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com
.