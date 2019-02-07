Ernest G. Cleghorn

Ernest George Cleghorn, age 80, of Stratford, the beloved husband of Rose Hemmings Cleghorn, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in St. Ann's Bay, Jamaica to the late Eggebert and Alice (Brown) Cleghorn, he has been a resident of Brooklyn, NY, California and Stratford. Ernest was a retired maintenance worker for Gardner Heights Health Care Center. In addition to his wife Rose, he is survived by a son, Cortney Evans Sr and daughter, Tracey Evans-McLean and her husband Bevon, five grandchildren, Bevon II, Branden, Bryan and Byron McLean and Cortney Evans Jr., a brother, Roy Cleghorn, two nephews, Junior and Norman Cleghorn. Funeral services will take place on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Brooklawn SDA Church, 250 Brooklawn Avenue, Bridgeport.There will be a visitation prior to the service, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, 500 Moose Hill Road, Monroe.