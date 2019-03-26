Ernest D. Antolini

Ernest D. Antolini, 87 of Fairfield, the beloved husband of 67 years of Barbara (Cone) Antolini, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport to the late Ernesto and Mary Antolini and was a lifelong area resident.

Ernie was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School. After high school, he worked as a carpenter until he joined the Fairfield Fire Department. He retired in 1991. Throughout his career and following retirement, he continued to work as a carpenter part-time.

Ernie was an adoring fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Fairfield University Stags. He also enjoyed several years of umpiring for the Fairfield Recreation Softball League.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Ernest D. Antolini, Jr. of Waterbury, Karen Angelo and her husband, Graham of Fairfield, and Chris Antolini of Bridgeport. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Hilary Gay and her husband Kevin, Abigail and Margot Angelo, Nicholas Antolini and his wife Cassi, Colleen Antolini and Kevin Antolini and his wife Christina; as well as great-grandchildren, Liana, Charlotte, Ben and Ruby; and grand-dogs, Riley, Scarlett, Koda, Hazelnut, Gizmo and Mollie.

Friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairfield Fire Department, 140 Reef Rd., Fairfield, CT 06824.