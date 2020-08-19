Ernest G. Petrusaitis
Ernest G. Petrusaitis, age 91, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Jean (Gogolski) Petrusaitis, entered peaceful rest on August 18, 2020 at the Masonicare in Wallingford. The son of the late John and Ursula Petrusaitis and was born on April 10, 1929 in Bridgeport. He grew up in Fairfield and graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School, Class of 1947. He proudly served as a Sargent in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Before his retirement in 1991, he worked for Sikorsky Aircraft for 39 years in the Timekeeping Accounting Department. He was an avid singer, Ernest sang with the Fairfield Community Chorus for 20 years. More recently, he sang with the Stratford Sister Cities Chorus. He enjoyed traveling especially his time in Ontario, CA, Prince Edward Island, and New Zealand. He was a member and past Master of Fidelity at St. John's Lodge #3, A.F.A.M., Fidelity Fellowcraft Association Quarry #48, Past Worthy Patron of Marie Lafayette #111, life member of the American Legion Post #143 all in Fairfield. He was also a 32 Degree Mason of Dewitt Clinton Lodge of Perfection, Washington Council Prince of Jerusalem Pequonnock Chapter of Rose Croix and a life member of the Oronoque Lodge #90 in Stratford, AARP and also the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #289 in Bridgeport. He is survived by his sister, Julia Ferency of Fairfield and several nieces and nephews. His brothers, Edward and John predeceased him. Family and Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Full Military honors and a Masonic Service will also be held. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
