Ernest Gustave Spey
Ernest Gustave Spey, age 94, of Shelton and Cape Coral, Florida entered into rest on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at his home in Florida with his loving family by his side. Devoted husband of 73 years to Ann Elaine (Hoge) Spey. Ernest was born in Shelton on October 10, 1924 son of the late Johann and Alma Emma (Schnell) Spey. Ernie was the beloved father of Stephen, Bryan and the late Gregory Spey, loving grandfather of John, Matthew, Andrew and Tyler Spey and Kadey Adkinson and great-grandfather of Nathan, Eleanor, Jason, Emma, Abram and Wyatt Gregory. Ernie was predeceased by his brother Hans Spey. Friends may call on Saturday (TODAY) from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. His funeral service will follow at the parlor. His committal prayers with military honors will be at Lawn Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2019