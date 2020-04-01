Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Ernest H. Gagnon Obituary
Ernest H. Gagnon
Ernest H. Gagnon (Ernie), 93 of Fairfield, the beloved husband of 70 years to Constance F. (Arruda) Gagnon, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born in Fall River, MA to the late Robert and Loda (St. Pierre) Gagnon. Ernest was a proud U.S. Navy, WWII Veteran and served on the USS Amsterdam. He worked as a Steamfitter and was a member of the Local 777 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union for over 67 years.
Ernie was an avid boater and loved to be on the water fishing. He was a member at both Fayerweather and Miamogue Yacht Clubs and the American Legion, Post #74. Above all, Ernie was a devoted husband and a wonderful dad, Pop, friend and neighbor.
Ernie was predeceased by his beloved son, Mark H. Gagnon who was his best friend and whom he deeply missed. Ernie is survived by his dear wife, Constance; his loving grandchildren, Kimberly (Josiah) Merrill of Prospect, Allison (Shawn) Cavanaugh of Prospect, Sarah Gagnon of Prospect and Mark W. (Emily) Gagnon of Oxford; his devoted daughter-in-law, Wendy Gagnon of Oxford; and his great-grandchildren, Michael, Peyton, Liam and Camden. He was also predeceased by his brother, Norman Gagnon and sister, Charlotte Gagnon.
A private graveside service with Military Honors took place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020
