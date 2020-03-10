|
|
Ernest Hutter
Ernest Hutter, age 83 of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Rita H. Dirolf Hutter, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Ludlowe Health Care Center. Ernest was born in Yugoslavia, son of the late Konrad and Teresa Kumpf Hutter and has been a longtime Fairfield resident. He was the retired head of maintenance for Remington Shaver, and was a longtime member of the Germania Schwaben Singing Society. Ernest leaves his loving children, Donna Huber (Richard), Robert Hutter (Lisa), Paul Hutter (Donna) all of Fairfield, and Edward Hutter (Linda) of Mystic. In addition Ernest also leaves eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters Herbert Hutter of Southport, Anne Sbachnig and Margaret Hutter of Queens, NY, Helmut Hutter of Long Island, NY, and Trudy Markel of Germany, as well as, several nieces and nephews. Friends may greet the family Friday, March 13th from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. at the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m., in St. Andrew Church, 395 Anton Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606. Inurnment will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Bible Society, www.americanbible.org. or The Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020