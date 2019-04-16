Ernest V. Larson

Ernest Victor Larson, age 95, a resident since 1994 at the Watermark in Bridgeport, passed away on April 3, 2019. The son of Hannah and Ernest Larson, he was born in Stamford, on July 9, 1923. He graduated from Stamford High School and attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. During World War II, he served as a US Army radar specialist at Devil's Slide and Wolf Ridge in California. He lived most of his life in Stamford, working for 30 years designing new and remodeled bank offices in Fairfield County. He was a member of St John's Lutheran Church in Stamford and Vasa Order of America.

"Uncle Ernest" as he was referred to by all, was known for his positive attitude and kindness to others. He volunteered teaching adults to read and he was a pen pal to several elementary students. He was a creative craftsman, known for original Christmas ornaments, decoupaged Easter eggs, bolo ties, Martha the Goose displays, and unique stories which he wrote and shared.

He is survived by niece Martha Teschner and her husband Douglass of Pike, NH; nephew Dean Weaver and his wife Janice of Summerville, SC; grandnephews Benjamin Teschner and Luke Teschner and grandnieces Kelly Colley and Heather Weaver. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Alice Larson Weaver, and nephew William Weaver III.

A memorial service will be held on Fri., April 26 at 1 p.m. at the Watermark, 3030 Park Ave., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Calumet Lutheran, PO Box 236, West Ossipee, NH 03890 or the Music Fund at St. John's Lutheran Church, 884 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2019