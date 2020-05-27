Ernest W. Karkut
Ernest W. Karkut, age 78, the beloved husband of Joanne Grella Karkut and longtime resident of Fairfield , passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2020.
In addition to Joanne, his devoted wife of 50 years, Ernie will be lovingly remembered by his children, Randall Karkut, Allison Wikander, and her husband Jonas; his cherished granddaughter, Samantha Wikander; extended members of the Karkut and Grella families; many dear friends and former colleagues.
The son to the late Ernest and Marie Nachilo Karkut, Ernie was raised in Shelton, moving to Milford, where he graduated from Milford High School. Continuing his education, he received his Bachelors in Engineering and MBA from University of New Haven. Ernie worked for the Southern Connecticut Gas Company, serving as treasurer and retiring as Vice President of Operations.
During his successful career and afterwards, Ernie involved himself in several organizations serving as President of the American Gas Association, an Officer with ConnSave, and an Executive Board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Bridgeport. Ernie was especially fond of his time spent as President of the Fairfield Rotary Club, where he also served as a Board member of the Fairfield Rotary Foundation and numerous club committees. Over the many years as a Rotarian, Ernie embraced the Rotary message of "Service above Self" and his efforts saved and changed the lives of others. He was recognized for his work by his fellow Rotarians with the esteemed Paul Harris Award.
Ernie truly demonstrated a love of life, traveling the world with his wife and family, finding joy in skiing in any and all conditions, listening to Jazz music, enjoying good wine and attending social gatherings. He had a lifelong thirst for knowledge, reading multiple newspapers daily, and later in life continued to discover new passions as he explored online college lectures. He relished a challenging crossword puzzle, game of chess, or game of cards.
May the many fond memories of Ernie's dry, contagious sense of humor, generosity, unwavering love and loyalty to his family and friends all be a source of comfort to those whom he so deeply touched in his beautiful life.
The Karkut family will be receiving close friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. Guests will have an opportunity to visit with his family a few at a time in a controlled, safe setting. On Friday, a private prayer service for family will be held and his interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Friends who wish to attend the interment may gather at the cemetery at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: The Fairfield Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 411, Fairfield, CT 06824. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 27, 2020.