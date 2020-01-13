|
|
Ernestine Burke
Ernestine Burke, formerly of Trumbull, CT, wife of Dr. William H. Burke for 69 years, passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Stamford at 97 years old. She was born on March 29th, 1922 in Naugatuck, CT, daughter of Marie Vanass and Joseph Feeney. She was an Honor Student and graduate of Naugatuck High School in 1939. After a move to Philadelphia, she graduated from Philadelphia Secretarial School.
In 1944, she married William H. Burke, who was a senior medical student at Cornell Medical College in New York City. She worked for the Office of Price Administration which was then located in the Empire State Building and also attended Hunter College.
In 1954, William and Ernestine moved to Trumbull, CT where her husband started a private practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology at St. Vincent's and Bridgeport Hospitals. Ernestine was an active volunteer in the Pediatric Department of Bridgeport Hospital. She was also a member of the Long Hill Garden Club, a member of the Trumbull Beautification Society and served on the Committee to preserve the Pequonnock Valley, involving the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection in the proceedings.
Tina is survived by six children including William H. Burke, Jr. of Ridley Park, NJ, Anthony J. Burke and wife Sandra of Reno, Nevada, Michael G. Burke of Pearland, TX, Carole Jones of DeSoto, KS, Kathleen and husband Thomas Cherniavsky of Pound Ridge, NY, and Dr. Beatrice Burke and husband David Greene of Burlingame, CA. Tina's son, Dr. Robert E. Burke passed away in 2018 and is survived by his wife, Dr. Sharon Wardlaw of Tenafly, NJ. Tina is also survived by twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm on Friday, January 17th, at St. Patrick's RC Church, 7 Pound Ridge Road, Bedford, NY. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, Contributions to the Connecticut Audubon, https://ct.audubon.org/, would be most appreciated.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020