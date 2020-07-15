Ernesto R. Torres
Ernesto R. Torres, affectionately known as Torres, age 89, of Bridgeport, the widower of Ofelia Medina Torres entered eternal rest on July 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut with his loving family by his side.
Ernesto was born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico on April 2, 1931, son of the late Miguel Torres & Santa Ramos Torres.
