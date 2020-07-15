1/
Ernesto R. Torres
1931 - 2020
Ernesto R. Torres, affectionately known as Torres, age 89, of Bridgeport, the widower of Ofelia Medina Torres entered eternal rest on July 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut with his loving family by his side.
Ernesto was born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico on April 2, 1931, son of the late Miguel Torres & Santa Ramos Torres. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 17th, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Community Funeral Chapels, 798 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. Tel: 203-334-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will proceed from 12:noon to 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 25 Sherman St., Bridgeport, CT 06608. Interment will follow to Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06610. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Community Funeral Chapels
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
JUL
17
Interment
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Chapels
798 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 334-9999
