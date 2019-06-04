Connecticut Post Obituaries
Obituary

Esther K. Condon, age 102, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Charles Condon, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Esther was born in Bridgeport on November 18, 1916 to the late Edward and Selena Goessinger Knight. She worked in retail for over 20 years at D.M. Read's in Bridgeport. Survivors include her niece, Carla Edwards of Fairfield, step-daughter, Patricia Blotney of Milford, four grandchildren, including Eddie Blotney of Milford and Jason Blotney (Heather) of Northford and four great-grandchildren including, Cole and Cooper Blotney. Esther was predeceased by her son, Franklin Edward (Butch) Marlin and brother, Edward Knight. Services will be private. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 4, 2019
