Esther Giannini Garofalo

Esther Giannini Garofalo, age 98, of Ansonia and formerly of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife for 63 years of the late Joseph R. Garofalo. Born in Bridgeport, on March 22, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Gian Fedele and Teresa Verrilli Giannini of Castelfranco in Miscano, Italy. Mrs. Garofalo had been employed by General Electric for many years. A longtime, dedicated parishioner of St. Margaret Shrine, Bridgeport; her faith was extremely important to her and practiced daily by watching Mass on television and praying the rosary multiple times. She was a faithful listener to the Italian House Party on Sundays and also enjoyed reading Danielle Steel novels and watching General Hospital. Esther was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and also supported the UConn women's basketball program. She looked forward to watching Wheel of Fortune and anything Steve Harvey was in. Esther was never one to complain about anything and always had an infectious smile on her face. She put her family first and often enjoyed a glass of homemade wine with them. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her sons, John Garofalo and Peter O'Hara of Freehold, NY, Joseph Garofalo and his wife Antoinette of Monroe and Paul Garofalo and his wife Donna of Ansonia; son-in-law, Al Sholomicky III of Naugatuck; her cherished six grandchildren, Alex Sholomicky IV of Naugatuck, Lisa Sholomicky of Myrtle Beach, SC, Sara Weld and her husband Cory of Myrtle Beach, SC, Joseph Garofalo of Monroe, Anthony Garofalo of Bridgeport and Angela Garofalo of Shelton; her adored great grandchildren, Hayley and Cameron Weld of Myrtle Beach, SC as well as several nieces and nephews; She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Garofalo Sholomicky, her brothers, Rocco, Henry, Edwin, Daniel, Richard (Romolo), Remus and Robert Giannini and her sisters, Carmella Pansa, Anna Rizzi and Mary Chiatroni.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret Shrine, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary