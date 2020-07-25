Esther M. Johnson
Jan 6, 1927 - Jul 21, 2020
Esther M. Johnson, age 93, of Stratford, Connecticut, beloved wife of the late Edward G. Johnson, Jr., passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, Stratford. Esther was born January 6, 1927 in Newark, New Jersey to Reverend Edgar D. Personeus and his wife Sarah Mitchel Personeus. Esther's parents were missionaries to Liberia in Africa. Reverend Personeus succumbed to diphtheria, leaving Sarah to raise her three young daughters in Stratford. Esther was predeceased by her two older sisters Ruth Super and Florence Johnson. Esther remained a lifelong resident of Stratford and during World War II and worked at Vought Sikorsky. Following the war, Esther married her late beloved husband Edward G. Johnson, Jr. who served as a Navy Petty Officer in Europe during the war, was a machinist at Bullard in Bridgeport, and in retirement, made grandfather clocks. As a wife and homemaker, Esther is fondly remembered by her family and neighbors. She enjoyed knitting scarves and sweaters, jigsaw puzzles, visiting with friends and family, writing diaries, and keeping up with current events. Esther is survived by her three daughters Linda Kennedy (Alan), Marilyn Watrous (Tom), and Carol Kowerdovich (Dwayne). Esther had six grandchildren, Jeffrey A. Kennedy, Christopher S. Kennedy who predeceased her, Rebecca Pizzolorusso (Watrous), Dana Conlon (Watrous), Andrea Tindale (Kowerdovich), and Christopher Kowerdovich; and six great-grandchildren including Joshua, Claire, Emma, Alina, and Judah. A private burial service will be held at Union Cemetery in Stratford on July 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. where she will be laid to rest with her husband. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com