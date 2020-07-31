Esther Opotzner

Esther OpotznerEsther Opotzner, age 106 of Fairfield, wife of the late William Opotzner, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services. Mrs. Opotzner was born in Bridgeport, a daughter of the late Frank and Pauline Friedman, and was the last survivor of their 4 children. She lived her adult life in New Haven and Milford, and during World War II, when her brothers were in the army, she became one of the original Rosie the Riviters. She took a job on the assembly line at Seamless Rubber, making rubber boats for troop ships. At age 50, she began working full time at the New Haven Credit Bureau, and in a short time became the head title searcher. She was a past President of the B'nai Brith Women's Association of Milford, and also volunteered at B'nai Israel Temple in New Haven. Esther is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Dr. Malcolm Zola of Fairfield, her adored grandchildren, Adele (Gary) Saunders, Neil (Corinne) Zola, Daniel (Julie) Zola, Marc Zola, cherished great-grandchildren, William, Rachel, Mitchell, Zachary, Callie, Tatum, Max, Zoe, and by loving sister-in-law, Sonya Friedman. Services were held at Agudas Achim Cemetery in Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to B'nai Brith.