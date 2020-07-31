1/
Esther Opotzner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Opotzner
Esther Opotzner, age 106 of Fairfield, wife of the late William Opotzner, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services. Mrs. Opotzner was born in Bridgeport, a daughter of the late Frank and Pauline Friedman, and was the last survivor of their 4 children. She lived her adult life in New Haven and Milford, and during World War II, when her brothers were in the army, she became one of the original Rosie the Riviters. She took a job on the assembly line at Seamless Rubber, making rubber boats for troop ships. At age 50, she began working full time at the New Haven Credit Bureau, and in a short time became the head title searcher. She was a past President of the B'nai Brith Women's Association of Milford, and also volunteered at B'nai Israel Temple in New Haven. Esther is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Dr. Malcolm Zola of Fairfield, her adored grandchildren, Adele (Gary) Saunders, Neil (Corinne) Zola, Daniel (Julie) Zola, Marc Zola, cherished great-grandchildren, William, Rachel, Mitchell, Zachary, Callie, Tatum, Max, Zoe, and by loving sister-in-law, Sonya Friedman. Services were held at Agudas Achim Cemetery in Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to B'nai Brith.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved