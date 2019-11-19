|
|
Esther Arlene Tomac
Esther Arlene Tomac was born October 26, 1934 in Bridgeport, CT to James and Josephine Whelehan, the youngest of 7 children. After losing both parents in her early teen years she found employment with Harvey Hubbell Inc. for 20 years where she met her husband, Joseph Tomac. They made their home in Fairfield, CT for 40 plus years, where Esther was a homemaker. She loved God and Country and was a Yankee fan! Her interests included music, cooking, shopping, gardening and her pet cats. In the absence of any children of her own, she was a wonderful aunt to Joanne and Arthur. We will miss her very much. She was predeceased in death by her husband and all of her siblings. After a major decline in health, Esther moved to Gardner Heights Health Care Center in Shelton, CT where she resided until her death on November 11, 2019. Final arrangements are with Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home with a private burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, CT. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019