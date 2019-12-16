|
|
Esther Y. Wahl
Esther Yorke Wahl, age 89, of Shelton, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Esther was born in Bridgeport on March 2, 1930 to the late Stephen and Nora (Rzeutek) Yorke and has been a lifelong area resident and member of Black Rock Congregational Church. She retired from Merritt Construction Co. Esther was loved by family and by many friends. Survivors include her sons-in-law Bill Thompson of Southbury and Gary Snajder of Monroe, 2 cherished grandsons, Jeffrey Thompson and wife Julie of PA and Shawn Thompson of Plainville, 5 great grandchildren, Evan, Jeremy, Samuel, Penny and Eve, sister-in-law Millie Yorke and several nieces and nephews, including her caregiver niece Barbara Carlson and husband Kim. In addition to her parents, Esther was predeceased by her beloved husband Dave and daughters Elaine Thompson and Janet Snajder, brothers Albert Yorke, Joseph Delia, John Delia and sister Mary McDonald. Graveside service will take place on Thursday December 19th at 10am in Union Cemetery 23 Temple Court Stratford with a Memorial Service immediately following at 11 a.m. in Black Rock Congregational Church 3685 Black Rock Turnpike Fairfield. At the family's request calling hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations in Esther's memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org or to a . For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019