Ethel Field
1918 - 2020
Ethel R. Field
Ethel Roys Field, age 101, of Milford, beloved wife of the late George W. Field Sr., died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Ethel was born in Bridgeport on November 8, 1918 to the late Harold Roys and Martha and Herbert Danby Laister. Ethel worked at the Salvation Army for many years and retired in 1989. She was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church and a Sunday school teacher for many years there. She was active in the PTA at Lenox Avenue School and volunteered at the Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford. Survivors include her children: Charlene Dubee (Joseph) of Milford, Clifford R. Field (Maureen) of SC, and David Field (Anne Marie) of West Haven, five grandchildren; Jennifer Hall (Robert), Michael Field (Jody), Laura Caplik (Mitch), Christopher Field (Amy) and Heather Foster (Brendan), 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Ethel is predeceased by her son, George W. Field Jr., brother, Robert Roys, stepsister, Ethel Laister Lusky and grandson, Patrick Dubee. Friends and family may call on Friday, October 23rd from 9:30 am – 10:30 am in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am in Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, Devon. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery Milford. Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when in the funeral home and in church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Andrew's Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
