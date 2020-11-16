Ethel M. Hornby
Ethel Mae Hornby, age 95, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late George A. Hornby, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family Sunday, November 15, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Edward and Theresa Carlson, she had been a Fairfield resident since 1955. A 1943 graduate of Warren Harding High School, she worked for the Burritt Lumber Company, General Electric and Remington Shaver prior to becoming a full-time homemaker and raising her son, David. Ethel was a lifelong member of Summerfield United Methodist Church. She loved to cook and read daily newspaper and interesting novels. Later in her life, she served as a care-giver for many of her siblings. She will be dearly missed by her beloved son, David G. Hornby and his wife Betty-Jane of Shelton and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and loving husband, George, she was predeceased by six brothers and sisters. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Social distancing will be maintained and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
. The family expresses their thanks to H & H Homecare for the care and compassion provided to Ethel during the latter stages of her life.