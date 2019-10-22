|
|
Ethel C. Smith
Ethel Cuhran Smith age 95, of Bridgeport, CT passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 after a brief illness at St. Vincent's Hospital. Ethel was born February 18, 1924 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Mary and John Cuhran. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years of marriage, Stanley Paul Smith and 2 sisters, Helen Cuhran and Mary Spodnick. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Paul Smith and his wife Nancy of Monroe, CT, her beloved grandson, Christopher Paul Smith and his fiancé Megan O'Reilly of Shelton, CT. Ethel graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1942 and worked for General Electric as well as helped out with the school lunch program in Bridgeport. She was a lifelong Bridgeport resident who never drove in her life. Ethel would take the city buses when she wanted to go someplace right up to her 95th birthday. She loved playing Bingo especially with all her friends at the Black Rock Senior Center. She enjoyed knitting, making blankets, hats and mittens for little babies, as well as baking her special cookies at the holidays for everyone. Ethel loved a good slice of Cheese Pizza. The joy of her life was her grandson. She was amazing and will be missed very much. A special thanks to her niece and her husband, Jean and Tony Paolello for the countless times they were there for her and the rest of her family! Words cannot express our appreciation for the care they have shown to her over the years. Funeral services will take place on Friday, October 25th at 10:30 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, with Very Rev. David Cochran officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Ethel's family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Panachida will be at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 23, 2019