Ettastein Harris
Ettastein Harris, 78, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away on Dec. 14th. She was originally from Stratford, CT. She loved gardening, shopping and taking trips. She was a light to many and will forever be remembered for her vivacious laugh. She was predeceased by her mom Eleanor P. Robinson, her dad Clifton Robinson Sr. and her sister-in-law Ray Ellen Robinson. She leaves her loving family, Theodore Robinson, Clifton (Beverly) Robinson Jr. and Tommy Robinson. She had several nieces, nephews and several great-nieces and nephews and cousins and a very special niece Keyla Robinson in Atlanta, GA. She also leaves her ex-husband Robert Harris and her loving cat that brightened up her day. We will all miss you and your love. Rest in Peace.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 22, 2019