Ettastein Robinson Harris
Ettastein (Etta) Robinson Harris, age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville, NC. She was born July 17, 1941, in Asheville, NC to Clifton L. Robinson and Eleanor Plair. She was a 1959 graduate of Stratford High School in Stratford, Connecticut. Etta worked as an illustrator of comic books before management positions at American Express and Sprint. She lived life to the fullest and had an uncanny ability to fill a room with joy. In a word Etta was and is UNFORGETABLE. She is survived by her brothers Theodore, Clifton, Tom Robinson, and many nieces and nephews. Her light, spirit, and energy will live on forever.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 22, 2019