Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Eugene A. Bursey
Eugene A. Bursey, 58 of Stratford, the beloved son of Fannie and the late Raymond Bursey, passed away May 21, 2019 following a brief illness.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Jessica Bursey of CA; his brothers, Raymond (Robin) Bursey of SC, Craig (Maria) Bursey of Ansonia, Ronald (Laura) Bursey of SC, Reginald (Melinda) Bursey of SC and Clifford Bursey of Stratford; his sister, Helen (Harold) Burdick of Dayville, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Carl Bursey.
Friends may greet his family on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 22, 2019
