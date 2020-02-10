Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Eugene J. Belchick
Eugene J. Belchick, age 88, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services, Bridgeport. He was the beloved husband of Carol Paternoster Belchick. Born in Dalton, PA on July 24, 1931 he was the son of the late Joseph and Pauline Lesczyna Belchick. A proud U.S. Air Force Veteran, Mr. Belchick was later employed by United Illuminating before his retirement in 1996 with 30 years of dedicated service. He was an avid basketball and softball player and also found great enjoyment tending to his vegetable gardens. His greatest enjoyment was found spending time with his children and grandchildren, teaching them how to plant and harvest. This gift will remain with them forever. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his beloved wife Carol of 47 years, other survivors include his loving daughters, Christine and her husband Doug of Trumbull, Sandi and her husband Les of Terre Hill, PA and Judy and her husband David of PA, his three cherished grandchildren, Michael and Alex of Trumbull and Jessica of Philadelphia, PA, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Josephine Pimpinello.
Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport. Entombment with full military honors will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 11, 2020
