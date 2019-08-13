|
Eugene Eastwood
Eugene Grant Eastwood passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019, at the age of 89. Gene was born on March 20,1930; to Walter and Madeline Eastwood in Bridgeport, CT.
Gene had been a Fairfield resident for most of his life, before moving to Easton. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He was a Korean War veteran, owned and operated his own dairy business, Oakwood Dairy before going into construction with his son.
Gene also liked to garden and loved working on his mini farm with his chickens, goats, pigs and sheep.
Gene was predeceased by his wife Doris, sister Muriel, brother Walter and is survived by his sister Virginia and his four children, Gene Eastwood, Cindy Malec, Janice Ryan, Susan Bouchard and husband Joe; ten treasured grandchildren, Elissa, John, Joe, Jennifer, Christopher, Amy, Megan, Colin, Sean and Emily, seven great-grandchildren.
Viewing hours will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4 to 7, with services Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.
Burial will be at the Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homes For the Brave, 655 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605, or .
For more information, please go to www.larsonfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 14, 2019