Eugene G. Freeman, Jr.
Eugene George Freeman Jr., age 68, of Stratford, beloved husband of Lois (McCarrick) Freeman, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Gene was born December 5, 1951 in Bridgeport, son of the late Eugene and Marion (Smetena) Freeman Sr. and had been a lifetime area resident. Gene was a graduate of Sacred Heart University and a retired supply chain manager for AKZO NOBEL Corp. He was a devout member of St. James Church and member of the Beloved Sons Prayer Group. Gene enjoyed people and was loved by everyone. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, sharing special times with his wife and good friends, playing sports, and living his life to the fullest. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his three siblings, Paula Bobeck and her husband Jack, Patrick Freeman and his wife Peggy and Michael Freeman; his beloved dog (Jilly), Natalie who held a special place in his heart as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gene may be made to The Lustgarten Foundation, lustgarten.org/donate. Due to the present health concerns, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. For additional information or to share an online condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020