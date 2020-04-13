|
Eugene M. Harkins
Eugene Michael Harkins, age 88, of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann Harkins, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Gene was born in South Amboy, New Jersey on July 9, 1931 to the late James and Helen Harkins and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War as a Seabee. After many years in the banking industry, Gene founded Harkins Appraisal Service in 1986 where he worked until he retired. Survivors include his devoted children, Eileen Doolin and her husband Len of Southbury, Mike Harkins and his wife Donna of Shelton, John Harkins of Stratford, Kevin Harkins of Shelton, his grandchildren, Tricia Doolin, Kyle Doolin, Mary Doolin, Caitlin Loesch, Meaghan Donegan, Erin Harkins, Molly Harkins, Tess Harkins and 3 great-grandchildren. Gene's family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Wesley Heights, Shelton for providing excellent care over the past several years – they treated him like family. Due to the due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Those desiring may make donations in Gene's memory may do so to the Monsignor Lawrence J. McMahon Scholarship Fund, 37 Bullfrog Lane, Trumbull, CT 06611. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 14, 2020